Astros' Rogelio Armenteros: Officially called up
Armenteros was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock prior to Tuesday's game against the Angels, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Armenteros is in line to serve as the bulk reliever for Tuesday's matchup. He'll enter the contest after Hector Rondon tosses the first inning or so as the opener.
