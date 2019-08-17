Armenteros was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock prior to his start Saturday against the A's, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

He has a 1.93 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with 15 strikeouts in 14 MLB innings, but three of his four appearances were out of the bullpen. Armenteros has logged six-plus innings in his last two starts for the Express, so he is certainly capable of qualifying for a win in Oakland.