Astros' Rogelio Armenteros: Promoted prior to Saturday's start
Armenteros was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock prior to his start Saturday against the A's, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
He has a 1.93 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with 15 strikeouts in 14 MLB innings, but three of his four appearances were out of the bullpen. Armenteros has logged six-plus innings in his last two starts for the Express, so he is certainly capable of qualifying for a win in Oakland.
