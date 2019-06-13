Armenteros was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Armenteros was scheduled to start for the Express on Thursday, so he'll provide length out of the bullpen for the Astros following Wednesday's extra-innings loss to the Brewers. In 11 minor-league starts this season, the 24-year-old righty owns a 5.00 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 49:18 K:BB in 45 innings. Derek Fisher was sent to Round Rock in a corresponding move.

