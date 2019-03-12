Astros' Rogelio Armenteros: Reassigned to minor-league camp
Armenteros was sent to minor-league camp Tuesday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
Armenteros allowed just one run in five innings for the big-league club. He'll open the season at Triple-A Round Rock and could be one of the Astros' top options should a member of the rotation get injured.
More News
-
Astros' Rogelio Armenteros: Throws three scoreless•
-
Astros' Rogelio Armenteros: Gets Monday's start•
-
Astros' Rogelio Armenteros: Shielded by Astros•
-
Astros' Rogelio Armenteros: Headed to minor-league camp•
-
Astros' Rogelio Armenteros: Will pitch for Houston in 2018•
-
Astros' Rogelio Armenteros: Logs two scoreless in start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring Notes: Moose confirmed at 2B
Mike Moustakas has proven viable enough at second base for Craig Counsell to give him the nod,...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring update: Roster moves, inuries
Catch up on the latest spring news from the weekend, and see what it means as you get ready...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and warns of potential busts
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.