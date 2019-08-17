Astros' Rogelio Armenteros: Returns to minors
Armenteros was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Armenteros (1-1) struggled in his start Saturday against the Athletics, giving up five earned runs off seven hits and one walk while recording three strikeouts in four innings as he was charged with the loss. The right-hander will return to Triple-A, where he carries a 5.05 ERA with a 72:28 K:BB through 71.1 innings this season. Brad Peacock is expected to be activated off the injured list in a corresponding move, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
