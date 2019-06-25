Armenteros was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Armenteros spent 12 days on the big-league roster but made just a pair of appearances, allowing two runs in five innings of work while posting a 6:1 K:BB. George Springer (hamstring) and Collin McHugh (elbow) were activated in corresponding moves for Armenteros and Reymin Guduan being sent to Round Rock.

