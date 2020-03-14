Armenteros (elbow and shoulder) underwent surgery Friday and will be out approximately eight weeks, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Armenteros was shut down on Feb. 21 due to elbow and shoulder soreness. The details of the Friday surgery are not clear at the moment, but the pitcher is expected to be out of action until mid-May. With the sports world currently in a hiatus, there's a possibility Armenteros will be able to resume baseball activities before missing an extended portion of the regular season.