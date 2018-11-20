Armenteros had his contract purchased by Houston on Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Armenteros posted a 3.74 ERA and 1.31 WHIP to go along with 134 punchouts over 118 frames a season ago with Triple-A Fresno, and the Astros have protected him from the Rule 5 draft by adding him to the 40-man roster. He'll likely begin the 2019 campaign at Triple-A given Houston's pitching depth but could make his big-league debut later in the year if he continues to experience success.