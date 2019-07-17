Armenteros allowed one unearned run on two hits and one walk while striking out three over four innings in Tuesday's loss to the Angels.

The Astros were caught in a bind with injuries to starters prompting them to make Tuesday's game a bullpen start. Armenteros was called up to provide the bulk of the innings and did so admirably on three days rest -- the right-hander threw 95 pitches Friday for Triple-A Round Rock. He's expected to head back to Triple-A while the Astros reassess their rotation beyond the top three starters.