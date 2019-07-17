Astros' Rogelio Armenteros: Shines in loss Tuesday
Armenteros allowed one unearned run on two hits and one walk while striking out three over four innings in Tuesday's loss to the Angels.
The Astros were caught in a bind with injuries to starters prompting them to make Tuesday's game a bullpen start. Armenteros was called up to provide the bulk of the innings and did so admirably on three days rest -- the right-hander threw 95 pitches Friday for Triple-A Round Rock. He's expected to head back to Triple-A while the Astros reassess their rotation beyond the top three starters.
