Astros' Rogelio Armenteros: Starting Grapefruit League opener
Armenteros will get the starting nod for the Astros' Grapefruit League opener Friday against the Nationals, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.
The 23-year-old ascended prospect lists last season after registering a 2.04 ERA across 123.2 innings between Double-A and Corpus Christi and Triple-A Fresno. Houston's ample rotation depth means that Armenteros will open the upcoming campaign in the Pacific Coast League, but with a solid spring, he could establish himself as a top internal candidate to fill a starting role for the big club if injuries take a toll on the pitching staff.
