Armenteros (elbow) was transferred to the 45-day injured list Saturday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle
The move is simply procedural and will clear a spot on the 40-man roster as Armenteros continues to recover from elbow surgery in March. He could potentially be cleared to pitch prior to the end of the season, but it's unclear where he is in his recovery process.
