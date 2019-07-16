Astros' Rogelio Armenteros: Will be bulk reliever Tuesday
Manager AJ Hinch told MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM that Armenteros will be called up from Triple-A Round Rock to serve as the Astros' bulk reliever in Tuesday's game against the Angels.
Houston is expected to make Armenteros' callup official later Tuesday, with Framber Valdez the most likely candidate to get sent back to Round Rock in a corresponding move. Hinch noted that Hector Rondon will open the contest, but he'll likely only work an inning or two before giving way to Armenteros. Since Armenteros tossed 95 pitches in his start with Round Rock four days ago, he'll likely have some sort of workload restriction in place even though he projects to see the most usage of any Houston pitcher Tuesday.
