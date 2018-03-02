Astros' Rogelio Armenteros: Will pitch for Houston in 2018
Manager A.J. Hinch said Armenteros will "pitch in the big leagues this year," Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The manager's comments could simply mean Armenteros gets a normal September callup, but he's a quick riser in the organization. Over two spring outings, he has eight strikeouts to one walk through five spring innings. Hinch is impressed with the 23-year-old Cuban's maturity and the execution of his changeup. Armenteros will start the season at Triple-A Fresno, where he had a 2.16 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 58.1 innings last year.
