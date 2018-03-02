Manager A.J. Hinch said Armenteros will "pitch in the big leagues this year," Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The manager's comments could simply mean Armenteros gets a normal September callup, but he's a quick riser in the organization. Over two spring outings, he has eight strikeouts to one walk through five spring innings. Hinch is impressed with the 23-year-old Cuban's maturity and the execution of his changeup. Armenteros will start the season at Triple-A Fresno, where he had a 2.16 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 58.1 innings last year.