Blanco came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Nationals, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander extended his quality start streak to four to begin the season, firing 63 of 98 pitches for strikes, and Blanco was in line for his third win after the Astros took the lead in the top of the seventh while he was still pitcher of record. Unfortunately, Ryan Pressly coughed up that lead in the ninth. Blanco will take a 1.33 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 22:12 K:BB through 27 innings into his next outing, which lines up for a potentially tough road tilt at Coors Field against the Rockies.