Blanco (5-2) took the loss Wednesday against the Cardinals, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out two.

Blanco held St. Louis to one run through his first four frames before surrendering three runs between the fifth and sixth innings. After starting the year 5-0, Blanco's now dropped back-to-back starts while allowing eight runs across 9.1 innings in that span. The 30-year-old right-hander still sports a solid 2.78 ERA with a 1.05 WHIP and 59:27 K:BB across 11 starts (64.2 innings) this year. Blanco will look to get back on track in his next outing, currently scheduled for early next week in San Francisco.