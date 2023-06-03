Blanco is scheduled to make his second MLB start Wednesday in Toronto.
After working as a reliever in his first 16 career big-league appearances, Blanco was summoned from Triple-A Sugar Land on Thursday to join the Houston rotation. The 29-year-old right-hander came away with a win in his start against the Angels, striking out five while giving up two earned runs on seven hits and three walks over 5.1 innings. While the Astros are in the midst of a stretch of 17 games in 17 days, Blanco will be part of a six-man rotation, but he could be headed back to Sugar Land after Wednesday's outing since Houston is likely to transition back to a five-man rotation the following week.