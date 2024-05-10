Blanco (4-0) earned the win over the Yankees on Thursday, allowing two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out five batters over 5.2 innings.

Blanco was a bit shaky with his control, as he threw just 62 of 107 pitches for strikes and tied a season high with four free passes. However, he allowed just one extra-base hit -- an Anthony Volpe two-run homer that accounted for both runs against him. Blanco thus improved his perfect record to 4-0 on the season, and he's allowed three or fewer runs in all seven of his starts. He's also recorded five quality starts on the campaign, falling one out shy in each of his two outings during which he hasn't met that mark. Blanco has cemented his place in Houston's rotation with a 2.23 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 41:20 K:BB through 44.1 innings.