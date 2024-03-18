Blanco appears likely to be included in the Astros' Opening Day rotation after Jose Urquidy was diagnosed Monday with a right forearm muscle strain, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Along with Justin Verlander (shoulder), Urquidy is set to begin the season on the injured list, and the Astros had already entered the spring without two other starters in Lance McCullers (forearm) and Luis Garcia (elbow), both of whom are facing longer-term recoveries from their surgeries. Urquidy's absence in particular should open up a back-end rotation spot for Blanco, whose primary competition for the role now looks to be Brandon Bielak. Given his past experience working out of the bullpen and underwhelming numbers as a starter at the big-league level, Bielak might be a better fit as a multi-inning reliever, while Blanco is less of a known commodity after seeing his first extended action in the big leagues in 2023. He submitted a 4.50 ERA and 52:28 K:BB over 52 innings across 17 outings (seven starts) with Houston last season, but Blanco has pitched more effectively this spring. Blanco has thus far tossed 11.2 scoreless frames in Grapefruit League play, striking out 13 while allowing four hits and four walks.