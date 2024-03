Blanco will open the season in the Astros' rotation, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Manager Joe Espada gave Blanco the good news in the dugout Tuesday after the pitcher fanned 10 over 4.1 innings in an exhibition start against Triple-A Sugar Land. While Blanco is in line to receive at least a couple starts, his hold on a rotation spot is tenuous with Justin Verlander (shoulder) and Jose Urquidy (forearm) on the mend.