Blanco is on the Astros' roster for the ALCS against the Rangers, which begins Sunday night in Houston, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander was absent for the ALDS but will be available for the championship series with Jake Meyers off the roster. Blanco made seven starts in 17 appearances and had a 4.50 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 52:28 K:BB across 52 innings this season, and he's likely to be a long-relief option for Houston.