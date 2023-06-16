Blanco is scheduled to start Sunday's game against the Reds at Minute Maid Park, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

After the Astros' recent stretch of 17 games in 17 days came to an end Monday, Blanco was moved to the bullpen while Houston condensed its rotation from six men to five. The Astros still plan on running a five-man rotation moving forward, but Blanco will make another spot start this weekend since manager Dusty Baker wanted to give rookie Hunter Brown an extra day to recover from the seven-inning, 99-pitch workload he handled in Tuesday's win over the Nationals. Blanco will presumably transition back to a relief role following Sunday's start.