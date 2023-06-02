Blanco (1-0) garnered the win against the Angels on Thursday, allowing two runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out five batters over 5.1 innings.

It wasn't a breezy outing for Blanco -- he threw just 59 of 94 pitches for a strike and dealt with plenty of traffic on the bases -- but he mostly got out of trouble when he needed to (including with an inning-ending strikeout of Shohei Ohtani with the bases loaded in the second inning). The right-hander had come out of the bullpen for each of his first 16 major-league appearances but should continue to pitch as a starter for the time being with the Astros opting to go to a six-man rotation. It remains to be seen how Blanco will adjust to the role, as it's relatively foreign to him -- over eight minor-league campaigns, only 23 of his 191 appearances came as a starter.