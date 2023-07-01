Blanco (2-0) yielded three runs on four hits and four walks over five innings Friday, striking out two and earning a win against Texas.

Most of the damage against Blanco came in the fourth inning when he served up back-to-back solo homers to Josh Jung and Jonah Heim. Despite the lackluster outing, Blanco picked up his second career win and first since June 1. Since moving from the bullpen to the rotation, he's registered a 4.82 ERA and a 23:15 K:BB through five starts. He's currently projected for a home matchup with the Rockies next week.