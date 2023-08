Houston recalled Blanco from Triple-A Sugar Land ahead of his start Wednesday against the Guardians, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Blanco has posted an underwhelming 4.70 ERA and 1.44 WHIP through 46 major-league innings this season and he had allowed 16 runs -- 15 earned -- in 15 frames (three starts) since being optioned back to Triple-A in early July. The 29-year-old right-hander makes for a risky fantasy streaming option, even versus Cleveland's lackluster offense.