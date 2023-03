Blanco will get stretched out to 40-to-50 pitches this spring, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Blanco reached Triple-A for the first time in 2019 but has struggled to keep a spot on the major-league roster as a reliever. By shifting him toward longer stints on the mound, the Astros hope to give Blanco an additional path to sticking on the roster. He's pitched well early on this spring, throwing three scoreless innings while striking out six.