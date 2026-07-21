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Astros' Ronel Blanco: Strikes out eight in season debut

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Blanco did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing four runs on two hits and three walks across 4.2 innings in an 8-5 win over the Marlins. He struck out eight.

Blanco's season debut was a mixed bag, as he generated 18 whiffs and recorded eight strikeouts while allowing just two hits, but both were two-run home runs. The 32-year-old departed after throwing 86 pitches (58 strikes). Blanco posted a 4.10 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 48:20 K:BB across 48.1 innings (nine starts) in 2025 before undergoing Tommy John surgery last June. His next start is tentatively scheduled for Sunday against the White Sox.

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