Blanco (elbow) will undergo surgery next week and will be sidelined for the rest of the 2025 season, the Astros announced Wednesday.

Blanco reported soreness in his throwing elbow on May 19 and hit the injured list May 22 with elbow inflammation. Houston sought out a second opinion on the 31-year-old's injury, which yielded severe enough results to require season-ending surgery. It's not clear exactly what the second opinion found, but the team anticipates Blanco will return during the 2026 campaign. Colton Gordon should fill Blanco's spot in the rotation until Luis Garcia (elbow) or Spencer Arrighetti (thumb) are reinstated from the IL, which isn't expected to happen until late June or July. Blanco finishes 2025 with a 3-4 record, a 4.10 ERA and a 48:20 K:BB in 48.1 innings spanning nine starts.