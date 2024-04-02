Blanco (1-0) picked up the win and pitched a no-hitter Monday against the Blue Jays, allowing no runs on two walks over nine innings. He struck out seven.

Blanco claimed the first no-hitter of the 2024 campaign, spinning an absolute gem in just his eighth career start at the MLB level. The 30-year-old was pushed into the rotation with both Justin Verlander (shoulder) and Jose Urquidy (forearm) on the IL after not factoring into Houston's planned rotation this offseason. However, if Blanco continues to pitch this well, he could force Manager Joe Espada to keep him in the Astros fivesome. Blanco will close out what's expected to be a two-start week Sunday at Texas.