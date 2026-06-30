Astros' Ronel Blanco: Works 3.1 scoreless in rehab start

Blanco (elbow) struck out two and allowed two hits and two walks over 3.1 scoreless innings Thursday in a rehab start for Double-A Corpus Christi.

On the comeback trail after undergoing Tommy John surgery with an internal brace last June, Blanco has delivered a pair of strong performances to begin his rehab assignment. After tossing three scoreless frames in his first start in the rookie-level Florida Complex League on June 19, Blanco jumped up a few levels for his second outing and again held the opposition scoreless while building up to 50 pitches (31 strikes). Blanco should be able to get in at least two more rehab starts before the All-Star break, after which the Astros will assess whether he's worthy of a spot in their crowded rotation. The right-hander has a minor-league option remaining, so once he's activated from the 60-day injured list, the Astros could send Blanco to Triple-A Sugar Land to stay stretched out as a starter if they don't have room for him in the big-league rotation.