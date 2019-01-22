Astros' Ronnie Dawson: Invited to big-league camp
Dawson was invited to the Astros' major-league camp Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Dawson appeared in 119 games between High-A Buies Creek and Double-A Corpus Christi in 2018, hitting a combined .258/.333/.428 with 16 homers and 35 stolen bases. Seeing as the 23-year-old has yet to appear above Double-A, his presence at big-league camp is primarily for experience. Dawson figures to return to the minors to begin the 2019 campaign.
