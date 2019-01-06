Astros' Ross Adolph: Sent to Houston

Adolph was traded from the Mets to the Astros with infielder Luis Santana and catcher Scott Manea in exchange for infielders J.D. Davis and Cody Bohanek on Sunday.

The 12th-round pick from last year's draft impressed in his first professional season, slashing .276/.348/.509 with seven homers and 14 stolen bases in 264 plate appearances with short-season Brooklyn. He also played all three outfield positions and didn't make an error. Adolph isn't the brightest prospect, but his versatility and decent speed give him some fantasy appeal if he can continue performing in the upper levels of the minors.