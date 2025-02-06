Gusto will have the chance to compete for the fifth rotation spot for Houston, but he is more likely to establish himself as a depth option, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The Astros have four clear members of the rotation to begin the season, though they are depleted by injuries thereafter. Hayden Wesneski is the likeliest occupant of the final rotation spot, but Gusto is on the radar after a solid 2024 season at Triple-A Sugar Land, where he posted a 141:53 K:BB across across 148.1 innings while maintaining a 3.70 ERA and 1.26 WHIP. Gusto was also set to make his big-league debut on the final day of the 2024 regular season before the game was rained out.