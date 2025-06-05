Gusto (3-3) took the loss Wednesday against Pittsburgh, allowing three runs on eight his and two walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out three.

Gusto's final line ultimately could have looked a lot worse, as the Pirates got multiple men on base in each of the first three innings. The 26-year-old Gusto has failed to make it out of the fifth inning in three consecutive starts. His ERA sits at 4.78 with a 1.64 WHIP and 45:21 K:BB across 43.1 innings. Despite his struggles, Gusto could remain in a starting role while the Astros deal with numerous injuries in their rotation. He'd tentatively line up for a home matchup with the White Sox next week.