Gusto is slated to start Saturday's game against the Angels in Houston, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old right-hander will be making his first MLB start this weekend, filling the rotation spot that belonged to Spencer Arrighetti (thumb), who was placed on the injured list Tuesday. Gusto turned in a 3.70 ERA and 1.26 WHIP over 148.1 innings in 2024 as a full-time starter at Triple-A Sugar Land, and he's been magnificent so far this season after winning a spot in Houston's Opening Day bullpen coming out of spring training. After working a scoreless frame in relief en route to scooping up his first career win in Wednesday's 2-1 victory over the Mariners, Gusto now owns a 1.13 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 9:2 K:BB across eight innings with the Astros. Gusto didn't throw more than 50 pitches in any of his four relief appearances this season nor in his four appearances in the Grapefruit League, so he could be slightly limited from a workload standpoint in his start Saturday.