Gusto (6-4) allowed eight runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out five over 3.1 innings to take the loss Friday versus the Athletics.

Filling in for a rotation that lost Lance McCullers (finger blister) and Brandon Walter (elbow), Gusto was unable to provide much length in his return to a starting role. He gave up two home runs, and reliever Nick Hernandez was tagged for another long ball just after Gusto's exit. Gusto is now at a 5.18 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 82:27 K:BB through 80 innings across 23 appearances (13 starts). The Astros have a full rotation's worth of pitchers on the injured list and none are expected back before August, so it's likely Gusto will be called on for at least one more start, which is projected to be at home versus the Nationals next week.