Gusto will move up a day to start Monday against the Athletics, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Gusto's next turn had been scheduled for Tuesday in the second game of the series in Sacramento, but he'll take the ball a day earlier as a replacement for the injured Lance McCullers (foot). The right-handed Gusto last pitched Wednesday, so he will be starting on a normal four days' rest and is set for a second start later this week versus the Angels.