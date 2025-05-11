Gusto will start Monday's game against the Royals in Houston, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Gusto made his latest appearance in relief May 4 against the White Sox, giving up three unearned runs while recording two outs. Prior to that outing, Gusto had made four consecutive starts and was generally impressive, going 2-1 with a 3.79 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 20:4 K:BB in 19 innings. The Astros will reopen a starting role for Gusto due to the team shifting to a six-man rotation during the upcoming week and as a result of Hayden Wesneski (elbow) landing on the injured list Friday.