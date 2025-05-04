Gusto recorded two outs and allowed three unearned runs on two hits and two walks in his relief appearance Sunday in the Astros' 5-4 loss to the White Sox in seven innings.

With the Astros bringing back Lance McCullers (forearm) from the injured list to start Sunday, Gusto shifted to the bullpen after starting in each of his last four appearances. Prior to the game, manager Joe Espada suggested that Gusto's move to a relief role would likely be temporary, as the Astros plan to deploy a six-man rotation once they begin a stretch of 17 games in a row beginning next Friday, per Chandler Rome of The Athletic. Gusto could be available out of the bullpen for a few more games, but he'll likely be back in the rotation by the middle of the month after submitting a 3.79 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 20:4 K:BB in 19 innings over his first four starts.