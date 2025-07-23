Gusto has made his last three appearances for the Astros as a reliever, covering 6.1 innings in total while allowing two earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five.

Gusto has made 12 starts for Houston this season and had been a fixture in the rotation since late May, but the Astros transitioned him to the bullpen shortly before the All-Star break. In Houston's final series of the first half, Gusto came on in long relief July 11 following a short start by Lance McCullers, and he made a pair of one-inning appearances in last weekend's series in Seattle. McCullers has since been placed on the injured list due to a blister on his right hand, so Gusto could be needed once again to plug one of the holes in the rotation. Houston is listing Hunter Brown and Colton Gordon as its starters for the final two games of its upcoming four-game series with the Athletics, but Gusto could be called upon to start or work in bulk relief Thursday or Friday.