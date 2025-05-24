Gusto didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Mariners after allowing two runs on four hits and three walks in 4.2 innings. He struck out six.

While Gusto tied a season worst in walks, he did match his season best in punchouts. The 26-year-old right-hander generated only five whiffs Friday, and he's tossed at least five innings just twice among his six starts this season. Gusto has struggled with a 5.96 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 28:10 K:BB over 25.2 innings as a starter this year but is set for a soft matchup next versus the Rays, who are batting just .228 across their last 25 contests.