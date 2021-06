Hartman had his contract selected by the Astros on Wednesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Hartman has been working as a starter at Triple-A Sugar Land this season and has a 3.98 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 49:13 K:BB across 40.2 innings. The left-hander should fill a bullpen role for the Astros, since the team still has five rotation options despite Jose Urquidy (shoulder) landing on the injured list.