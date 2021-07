Hartman allowed one run on three hits and struck out two over 2.1 innings in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to Baltimore.

Hartman's contract was selected Wednesday, so that he could provide another bullpen arm, and was needed immediately. Starter Luis Garcia was chased after four innings, and the Astros needed length. Hartman got the final seven outs. He should stick with the team in a low-leverage role until one of several injured hurlers are ready to return.