Hartman was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Thursday, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Hartman made his major-league debut Wednesday and allowed one run on three hits and no walks while striking out two in 2.1 innings. He could return to the major-league club at some point, but he'll head back to the Triple-A club after Peter Solomon was recalled in a corresponding move. The southpaw has made nine starts for Sugar Land this year, and he's posted a 3.98 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 40.2 innings.