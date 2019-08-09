Pressly (knee) was activated off the 10-day injured list Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Pressly made a rehab appearance with Double-A Corpus Christi on Tuesday, clearing the way for his return from the injured list. The 20-year-old has a 2.03 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 55:8 K:BB over 44.1 innings and figures to slide back into a high-leverage role for the Astros.

