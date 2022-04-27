Manager Dusty Baker said Wednesday that Pressly (knee) is "not quite ready" to be activated from the 10-day injured list, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The 33-year-old reportedly looked good during a live batting practice session over the weekend, and the club is now deciding if or when he should throw another one. Baker said Pressly hasn't suffered a setback, though the right-hander "just hasn't had a step forward." Pressly recently appeared on the cusp of being activated from the injured list, but his return timeline now appears a bit more murky.