Houston manager Dusty Baker said Pressly (neck) isn't expected to be available for Wednesday's game against Minnesota, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

The 33-year-old was unavailable for Tuesday's save opportunity due to neck stiffness and won't be an option for Baker again Wednesday. Pressly dealt with a similar neck issue earlier in August but was able to return to action within a few days. Rafael Montero is the likely candidate to step in for any potential save chances, though it was Bryan Abreu who locked down a one-out save Tuesday.