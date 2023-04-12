Pressly (0-2) took the loss in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Pirates while giving up a walkoff three-run homer and getting just one out. He struck out one.

Pressly gave up singles to Rudolfo Castro and Andrew McCutchen with a strikeout of Jack Suwinski sandwiched between, and then saw Ji Hwan Bae clobbered a three-run homer off him to give the Pirates the win and Pressly the loss. It has not been a strong start for the Astros closer, as he sees his ERA balloon to 8.44 by allowing five runs over 5.1 innings without picking up a save in his first six appearances.