Pressly allowed one hit and struck out one over a scoreless ninth inning in Saturday's 6-4 extra-inning loss to the Diamondbacks.

Pressly has appeared in the first two games of the series, each time pitching the ninth in a non-save situation, and has thrown a combined 34 pitches. If a save situation arises Sunday, manager Dusty Baker could hold Pressly back from a third consecutive day of usage. If that were the case, Kendall Graveman is the most likely to be used as a closer.