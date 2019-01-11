Astros' Ryan Pressly: Avoids arbiter with Astros
Pressly and the Astros settled on a one-year, $2.9 million deal Friday, avoiding arbitration, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Pressly was picked up by the Astros at the trade deadline last season and was one of the best relievers in the league down the stretch, posting a 0.77 ERA and a 32:3 K:BB in 23.1 innings for his new team. Roberto Osuna appears to have the closing job locked down in Houston but Pressly may have the inside track as a replacement should he stumble or get injured.
