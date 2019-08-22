Pressly was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday and will miss 4-to-6 weeks following arthroscopic right knee surgery, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

This puts his timetable at late-September in a best-case scenario, so he can be cut loose in most redraft leagues. Pressly showed this season that he is one of the best relievers in baseball. He logged a 2.50 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 65 strikeouts, two wins and three saves in 50.1 innings (51 appearances). Joe Biagini was recalled in a corresponding move.