Astros' Ryan Pressly: Back on IL with knee injury
Pressly was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday and will miss 4-to-6 weeks following arthroscopic right knee surgery, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
This puts his timetable at late-September in a best-case scenario, so he can be cut loose in most redraft leagues. Pressly showed this season that he is one of the best relievers in baseball. He logged a 2.50 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 65 strikeouts, two wins and three saves in 50.1 innings (51 appearances). Joe Biagini was recalled in a corresponding move.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....